Airbus Group takes 551 mln eur A400M charge
February 27, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Airbus Group takes 551 mln eur A400M charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus Group took a charge of 551 million euros ($618 million) due to latest delays on the A400M military transporter and adjusted civil production rates as it posted higher revenue and core profit on Friday.

The world’s second-largest aerospace group after Boeing said operating earnings before one-off items rose 54 percent to 4 billion euros as revenue gained 5 percent to 60.7 billion. It reported positive free cashflow of 2 billion euros including 900 million from divestments.

It also announced a planned cut in production of its wide-body A330 aircraft to six a month and confirmed plans to increase narrowbody A320 production to 50 a month. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)

