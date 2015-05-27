FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Airbus to open new innovation centre in Silicon Valley
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Airbus to open new innovation centre in Silicon Valley

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to change dateline to AMSTERDAM from PARIS)

AMSTERDAM, May 27 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus plans to open an ‘innovation centre’ in Silicon Valley, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday.

The move is the latest evidence of efforts by planemakers to woo technnologists as potential partners and comes weeks after Enders took the company’s top management team to California to see what lessons could be learned from the digital revolution.

“I think we see some promising avenues going forward. We have also decided to open a new innovation centre in Silicon Valley,” Enders told a shareholder meeting.

Enders was quoted after visiting Silicon Valley last year that the aerospace industry must work more closely with high-tech companies, some of which are encroaching on its turf through drone projects.

Boeing Chief Executive Jim McNerney said last year it wanted it to be more like Apple in the way it innovates, rather than doing a “moonshot” development every 25 years.

Both planemakers have talked of the need to introduce improvements more quickly without waiting for all-new plane developments that take years and cost around $15 billion. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.