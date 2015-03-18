REFILE-French constitutional court blocks Airbus insider trading trial

(Changes day in first and fourth paragraphs to Wednesday from Tuesday; also corrects spelling of “constitutional”)

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - France’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday found the rules allowing repeat investigations into stock market activities unconstitutional, blocking a trial involving allegations of insider trading at planemaker Airbus Group.

Seven current or former managers and two former industrial shareholders had been accused of illegally selling shares in what was then known as EADS, in March 2006.

All denied insider trading charges and argued their trial should be halted because they had already been cleared by the French stock market regulator AMF in 2009, breaching a ‘double jeopardy’ rule recently upheld by European courts.

On Wednesday, France’s Constitutional Court upheld the protest, meaning the criminal court must now order the trial halted. (Reporting by Chine Labbe, Tim Hepher; editing by Mark John)