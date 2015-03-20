Airbus faces deadlock over French helicopter development loan

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - Talks between Airbus Group and the French government over the financing for a new helicopter project have hit an impasse, raising questions about where hundreds of jobs will be located, two people familiar with the matter said.

Codex-named X6, the project being looked at by the Airbus Helicopers division calls for a replacement for the twin-engined Super Puma, a workhorse of the offshore oil industry.

Airbus Group has been in negotiations for months with the French government for a development loan similar to those used by the company’s main planemaker division, and which could amount to several hundred million euros.

Such a system has been in place for some previous helicopter developments including the just-unveiled X4, now known as the H160.

However, talks have got stuck over the mechanism for any financing amid French budgetary pressures, the people said.

“Things are at an impasse and Airbus has started talking about transferring the project to Germany,” said one of the people familiar with the discussions.

Airbus Helicopters declined to comment.

The French finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Ingrid Melander; Editing by Greg Mahlich)