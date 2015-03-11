Airbus Helicopters near large South Korean order-reports

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - Airbus Helicopters is in the final stages of talks that could land it a contract worth at least $3 billion for the development and production of military and civil helicopters in South Korea, French media said on Wednesday.

The Airbus Group division is sole in the running in talks with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), the main South Korean procurement consortium, after other contenders Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron and AgustaWestland of the Finmeccanica group were ditched, La Tribune.fr and Les Echos.fr websites said.

According to La Tribune.fr, the deal could also involve the export of 600 helicopers to South Korea, which would boost the total value of the contract to $10 billion.

Airbus Helicopters could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Writing by Dominique Vidalon)