7 months ago
January 27, 2017 / 8:40 AM / 7 months ago

Airbus Helicopters deliveries up 5 pct in 2016, backlog fell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Airbus Helicopters said its deliveries rose 5 percent last year to 418 units, while net orders rose less than 1 percent, shrinking its production backlog amid "challenging" market conditions.

The world's largest commercial helicopter maker, which has been hit by weak oil prices and the grounding of its Super Puma model in the North Sea following an accident in Norway, said net orders rose to 353 helicopters from 333 in 2015.

Gross orders, which are not adjusted for cancellations, rose by 5 units to 388 helicopters.

"2016 was probably the most difficult year for the helicopter industry since 2008," Airbus Helicopters Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said in a conference call. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

