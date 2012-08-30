FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Airbus says wins 50-plane A320 order from China's ICBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Airbus has won a deal to sell 50 A320-family aircraft to ICBC Leasing of China, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

Such a deal would be worth at least $4 billion at list prices but an exact breakdown of the aircraft ordered was not immediately available.

The deal coincides with a visit to China by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but falls short of expectations of up to 100 aircraft circulating on the eve of the trip.

Merkel is due on Friday to visit a Tianjin production plant where Airbus assembles narrowbody A320 aircraft for the Chinese domestic market.

