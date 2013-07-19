FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus raises 2013 order target to over 1,000 jets
July 19, 2013

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus raises 2013 order target to over 1,000 jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - European jetmaker Airbus has raised its order target for 2013 to more than 1,000 aircraft, compared with a previous goal of more than 800, sales chief John Leahy told Reuters on Friday.

The revised target puts Airbus on course to beat its 2012 gross order tally of 914 aircraft, Leahy said on the sidelines of an event to mark the 1,000th delivery of an A330 aircraft.

Airbus reported 722 orders before cancellations in the first half. The EADS subsidiary has additionally reported just over 100 provisional orders that have yet to be finalised.

Airbus is lagging behind rival Boeing which reported 859 gross orders between Jan. 1 and mid-July. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)

