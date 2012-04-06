FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2012 / 9:42 AM / in 6 years

Airbus wins 90 net orders in Jan-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus won 90 net plane orders in the first three months of the year, dominated by single-aisle aircraft such as the A320, it said on Friday.

The net figure takes into account 10 cancellations so far this year, the company said on its website.

Airbus, which competes with Boeing, said it delivered 131 planes in the first three months of the year, including four of its A380 superjumbo aircraft. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

