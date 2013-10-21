FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus CEO says politics in Japan influences aircraft orders
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2013 / 1:55 AM / 4 years ago

Airbus CEO says politics in Japan influences aircraft orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Airbus chief executive Fabrice Bregier said on Monday that politics in Japan can influence new aircraft purchases by the nation’s airlines.

“It is clear the political environment has some influence on business as we can see here in Japan, or in Europe and the United States,” Bregier said on Monday during a speech at the Nikkei Global Management Forum in Tokyo.

Bregier was speaking two weeks after Japan Airlines ordered dozens of Airbus A350s, its first jets from the European company. Bregier cited the Japan Airlines order as a decision based on business concerns.

The Japan Airlines order cracked Boeing Co’s half-century dominance in Japan, where it boasts an 80 percent market share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.