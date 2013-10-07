FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus says JAL orders at least 31 A350 jets
Sections
Featured
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2013 / 6:07 AM / 4 years ago

Airbus says JAL orders at least 31 A350 jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus on Monday announced a landmark order from Japan Airlines for more than 30 A350 jets worth $9.5 billion at list prices, weakening Boeing’s grip on a strategic market with its first sale to Japan’s flag carrier.

Airbus said JAL had placed firm orders for 18 A350-900 aircraft and 13 of the larger A350-1000 aircraft and taken options for a further 25 planes.

The first aircraft will be delivered in 2019.

“Japan is one of the most important markets in the world,” the planemaker’s chief executive Fabrice Bregier told reporters, adding the deal brought total orders for the A350 to 756 jets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.