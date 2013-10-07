Airbus says JAL orders at least 31 A350 jets

BARCELONA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus on Monday announced a landmark order from Japan Airlines for more than 30 A350 jets worth $9.5 billion at list prices, weakening Boeing’s grip on a strategic market with its first sale to Japan’s flag carrier.

Airbus said JAL had placed firm orders for 18 A350-900 aircraft and 13 of the larger A350-1000 aircraft and taken options for a further 25 planes.

The first aircraft will be delivered in 2019.

“Japan is one of the most important markets in the world,” the planemaker’s chief executive Fabrice Bregier told reporters, adding the deal brought total orders for the A350 to 756 jets.