Airbus picks Korean Air Aerospace for A330neo parts

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - Aircraft maker Airbus said on Thursday it had selected Korean Air Aerospace, part of Korean Air Group, to manufacture “sharklet” wingtips for its A330neo family of aircraft.

Under the terms of the agreement, KAL-ASD will manufacture the new composite wingtip devices, designed to increase wingspan and reduce drag, at its Busan facility in South Korea, and supply them to the A330 Family final assembly line in Toulouse, France, Airbus said.