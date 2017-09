PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - France on Wednesday said Airbus had won orders from two Korean airlines, which at listed prices are worth some $6.8 billion.

Korean Airlines ordered 30 A321 Neo jets from Airbus while Asiana Airlines ordered 25.

A spokesman for Airbus said both deals firmed up previously announced provisional orders. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Tim Hepher, editing by Mark Potter)