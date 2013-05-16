Kuwait Airways in talks with banks for Airbus order

KUWAIT, May 16 (Reuters) - State-run Kuwait Airways is in talks with local and international banks over some of the financing for an order of 25 new Airbus aircraft it has agreed to acquire, its chairman said on Thursday.

“We are negotiating with Kuwaiti and international banks,” Chairman Sami al-Nisf told a news conference.

Earlier he had said his government has approved the order for 15 A320neo narrowbody jets and 10 of Airbus’s new A350-XWB widebody aircraft plus an option for 10 more aircraft and the airline has signed a “letter of acceptance” with Airbus. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Greg Mahlich)