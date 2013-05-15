Airbus picked by Kuwait Airways as best bid- minister

KUWAIT, May 15 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s state-owned Kuwait Airways has picked Airbus to provide new jets because their bid was the best value for money, the country’s transport minister was quoted as saying.

The airline found that the Airbus bid was better than one by rival Boeing because of the cost and other specifications, Salem al-Othaina was quoted by newspaper al-Rai as saying on Wednesday, confirming reports of the plane deal reported earlier this week.

The deal, which still needs government approval, would include 25 new jets and a plan to lease a further 13, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.