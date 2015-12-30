FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus delays first A320neo delivery until 2016
December 30, 2015 / 1:49 PM / 2 years ago

Airbus delays first A320neo delivery until 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS/BERLIN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus has pushed back the delivery of its first A320neo aircraft by “a few days”, a spokesman said on Wednesday, missing a goal to hand over the revamped version of the jet to its initial customer by the end of 2015.

“Discussions are continuing such that when we deliver the plane, it is truly operational in the Lufthansa fleet,” the Airbus spokesman said. “It will take a few days.”

German carrier Lufthansa stepped up to become the first airline due to take delivery of the A320neo passenger jet earlier this month after Qatar Airways voiced uncertainty over the technical performance of its Pratt & Whitney engines.

Lufthansa said it had agreed with Airbus to delay the delivery to the start of 2016 due to “technical complexities”.

Airbus said this related to delays in providing documentation. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)

