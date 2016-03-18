FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KKR to buy Airbus defence electronics unit for $1.2 bln
March 18, 2016 / 7:11 PM / a year ago

KKR to buy Airbus defence electronics unit for $1.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR has agreed to buy Airbus Group’s defence electronics business for 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), the European aerospace group said on Friday.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, Airbus said in a statement.

“Defence Electronics is a strong, profitable business with significant growth potential, and we are convinced that KKR and the Defence Electronics management team and employees will continue to strongly develop the business,” Bernhard Gerwert, head of Airbus Defence and Space, said.

$1 = 0.8875 euros Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter

