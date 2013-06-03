FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexican carrier VivaAerobus may order Airbus jets -sources
June 3, 2013 / 8:26 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Mexican carrier VivaAerobus may order Airbus jets -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, June 3 (Reuters) - Mexican low-cost carrier VivaAerobus may order up to 40 Airbus A320-family passenger jets, industry sources said.

VivaAerobus confirmed in a statement on Monday that it was continuing to study proposals from plane makers about the possible purchase of new aircraft, but had made no decisions for an order yet.

The carrier uses a fleet of 737-300s, an earlier generation of Boeing Co’s most-sold passenger plane.

The Airbus aircraft may be powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, the sources said, asking not to be named.

European planemaker Airbus declined to comment.

