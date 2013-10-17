FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's VivaAerobus set to confirm Airbus switch-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2013 / 8:04 AM / 4 years ago

Mexico's VivaAerobus set to confirm Airbus switch-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mexican airline VivaAerobus is set to confirm next week an order worth up to $4 billion for 40 Airbus A320-family jets as it defects from Boeing to Airbus, industry sources said.

The selection, first reported by Reuters in June, follows a bitterly fought contest between planemakers as the Mexican low-cost carrier becomes the latest to compare updated fuel-saving models designed to enter service in mid-decade .

Airbus and Boeing declined to comment.

The deal is also expected to mark a breakthrough for United Technologies unit Pratt & Whitney, whose engines compete with GE/Safran venture CFM to power A320 jets.

VivaAerobus uses a fleet of CFM-powered 737-300s, an earlier generation of Boeing’s most-sold passenger plane.

The Mexican carrier said in June it was studying proposals from planemakers about the possible purchase of new aircraft.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.