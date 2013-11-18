FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus signs parts deal with Abu Dhabi fund
November 18, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

Airbus signs parts deal with Abu Dhabi fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Airbus on Monday agreed a new deal to expand its partnership agreement with Mubadala , the Abu Dhabi investment fund with a mandate to develop the emirate’s local economy.

The new agreement, signed at the Dubai Airshow, is “for further composite and metallic aerostructure production in the United Arab Emirates, in addition to procurement of composite raw materials, worth $2.5 billion,” Mubadala said in a statement on Monday.

Reuters reported on Sunday that the two parties were close to signing a strategic deal. (Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

