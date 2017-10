PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus said Middle East Airlines-Air Liban, the flag carrier of Lebanon, signed a firm order for 10 A320neo-family aircraft.

The five A321neo and five A320neo aircraft are worth a total of $1.05 billion, based on list prices.

The carrier had signed a memorandum of understanding for the 10 aircraft in July, which also included eight options.