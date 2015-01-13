Airbus says priority for A380 is new customers

TOULOUSE, France, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Airbus expects to win more orders for its A380 this year after failing to book any new customers for the superjumbo in 2014.

Emirates airline is the biggest customer for the plane and has said it will order more if Airbus upgrades the jet with new engines.

But Fabrice Bregier, the head of the planemaking unit of Airbus Group, said at a news conference on Tuesday that the priority was to find other customers for the current version.

“In the long-term, I believe we will move to an evolution of the A380. But you are not the one to give us the tempo, we are the ones to decide,” Bregier said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)