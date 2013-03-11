FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus aims to sell over 200 current A320s this year
March 11, 2013 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

Airbus aims to sell over 200 current A320s this year

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11 (Reuters) - Airbus aims to sell at least 200 current-generation A320 medium-haul passenger jets this year and could reach 300, commercial chief John Leahy said.

In an interview, the European company’s top salesman accused Boeing of waging “aggressive” pricing in the jet market’s largest segment, where Airbus and Boeing compete for orders estimated at $2 trillion over the next 20 years at list prices.

A top Boeing executive recently told analysts that pricing had stabilized following a bumpy period as the world’s dominant planemakers introduced new versions of their best-selling jets.

