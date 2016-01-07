FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation orders 30 Airbus A320 jets as IPO looms
January 7, 2016 / 2:18 AM / 2 years ago

Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation orders 30 Airbus A320 jets as IPO looms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Singapore-based aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation Pte IPO-BOCA.HK ordered 30 Airbus Group A320 narrow-body jets at the end of December as it ramps up its fleet ahead of a $3 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong.

BOC Aviation, an arm of Bank of China Ltd, said the deal covers 12 current-generation A320s and 18 upgraded A320neo planes. The A320s, like Boeing Co’s 737s, are mostly used for short-haul flights.

At list prices the order would be worth just over $3 billion, although customers typically receive a discount.

Aircraft lessors like BOC Aviation are raising funds and expanding fleets to tap into growing demand from airlines around the world that are seeking to lower fixed costs.

BOC Aviation said as of Dec. 31 it had commitments to buy 241 aircraft, with a portfolio of 270 owned and managed planes operated by 62 airlines worldwide.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Bank of China has hired investment banks Goldman Sachs and BOC International as joint sponsors for the BOC Aviation listing. The IPO, set to be the world’s biggest by an aircraft lessor, is expected in second quarter 2016, people familiar with the matter said.

Separately, rival CDB Leasing, owned by state-controlled China Development Bank, plans to raise $1 billion in another IPO set for the second-quarter 2016, the people said. (Reporting by Siva Govindasamy; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

