TOULOUSE, France, Jan 13 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus said on Tuesday that it won 1,796 gross aircraft orders before cancellations in 2014, up 11 percent from the previous year and ahead of U.S. arch-rival Boeing’s tally of 1,550.

This gave Airbus a 54 percent share of the market for commercial jetliners last year. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)