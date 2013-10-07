FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus says could sell more than 1,200 jets in 2013
October 7, 2013

Airbus says could sell more than 1,200 jets in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Airbus could sell more than 1,200 aircraft in 2013 after exceeding its previous full-year goal of at least 1,000 in the first nine months, sales chief John Leahy said on Monday.

Speaking at an industry conference shortly after Airbus secured a significant breakthrough in Japan, Leahy confirmed that the European company had been striving for around 1,200 orders.

“We have an internal target of 1,200 but I think we could even do a little better than that,” Leahy said.

Airbus posted 1,112 orders between January and September.

Airbus parent EADS said in July it expected at least 1,000 Airbus orders in 2013. Industry sources have said the company is aiming for something closer to 1,200 orders.

Leahy said no formal new target had been set.

