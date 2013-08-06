FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2013 / 9:36 AM / in 4 years

Airbus says wins 932 orders in Jan-July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus said it won 932 gross aircraft orders in the first seven months of the year, already beating its 2012 tally and taking it closer to its full-year target for more than 1,000 passenger jet orders.

New orders last month were led by UK low-cost carrier easyJet’s confirmation of a deal for 100 A320neo and 35 A320ceo single-aisle planes, Airbus said in a statement on Tuesday.

Parent EADS last week raised the 2013 order target for passenger jets by 25 percent to more than 1,000 aircraft. Gross orders last year totalled 914 jetliners.

Industry sources have said business in the pipeline suggests Airbus could reach 1,200 orders. Airbus is battling to regain leadership of the $100 billion annual jet market after Boeing grabbed the top spot last year.

