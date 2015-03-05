FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

Airbus wins 37 orders in Jan-Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus said it won 37 gross orders in the first two months of the year, or 28 after cancellations, driven by demand for its A320-family of narrow-body aircraft.

The unit of Airbus Group said it delivered 82 jetliners to customers, including two A380 superjumbos.

“An unidentified customer booked 18 A320neo and five A320ceo aircraft in February, while nine A320neos were ordered by AirAsia,” Airbus said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

