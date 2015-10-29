FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus to announce new hike in A320 production -sources
October 29, 2015

Airbus to announce new hike in A320 production -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus is poised to increase production of its best-selling A320 jet after reaching a compromise with key suppliers over the capacity of the aerospace supply chain, people familiar with the matter said.

The decision, which could be announced as early as Friday when the group announces quarterly results, would push output of the jet beyond its latest target of 50 a month, but fall short of recent expectations of a new goal as high as 63 a month.

Airbus declined to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)

