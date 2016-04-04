FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus use of agents referred to Britain's Serious Fraud Office
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
April 4, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

Airbus use of agents referred to Britain's Serious Fraud Office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s export finance authority said on Monday that it had referred the use of overseas agents by European planemaker Airbus to the country’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

The move came after Airbus said on Friday that it had reported “certain inaccuracies” in applications for export credit guarantees to UK Export Finance (UKEF), part of the UK’s Department for Business, Innovation and Skills.

“UK Export Finance has received information from Airbus relating to its historical use of overseas agents. UKEF has referred this information to the Serious Fraud Office,” the department said in an emailed response to a query.

“It will be for the SFO to decide whether any further action is necessary.”

A spokesman for Airbus said it had nothing to add to its earlier statement disclosing the anomalies, which also said that some UK export finance for unidentified airlines was temporarily unavailable.

The SFO declined comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Paul Sandle; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
