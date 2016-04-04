Airbus use of agents referred to Britain's Serious Fraud Office

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s export finance authority said on Monday that it had referred the use of overseas agents by European planemaker Airbus to the country’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

The move came after Airbus said on Friday that it had reported “certain inaccuracies” in applications for export credit guarantees to UK Export Finance (UKEF), part of the UK’s Department for Business, Innovation and Skills.

“UK Export Finance has received information from Airbus relating to its historical use of overseas agents. UKEF has referred this information to the Serious Fraud Office,” the department said in an emailed response to a query.

“It will be for the SFO to decide whether any further action is necessary.”

A spokesman for Airbus said it had nothing to add to its earlier statement disclosing the anomalies, which also said that some UK export finance for unidentified airlines was temporarily unavailable.

The SFO declined comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Paul Sandle; Editing by David Goodman)