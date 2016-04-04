FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK halts all Airbus export credit bids as probe launched - source
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

UK halts all Airbus export credit bids as probe launched - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - All applications for UK export credits to assist the sale of Airbus jetliners have been temporarily frozen pending a review of the company’s use of overseas agents, a person familiar with the matter said.

UK Export Finance (UKEF), a government agency responsible for the UK’s share of European government export financing for Airbus sales, said earlier it had referred the matter to the Serious Fraud Office after Airbus provided it with information on the historical use of overseas intermediaries, or fixers.

Airbus said on Friday that “some” UK export financing was unavailable but it expected it to resume “in the near future”.

UKEF and Airbus declined further comment.

Airbus relied on export financing from a trio of European governments for 6 percent of its deliveries last year and expects this to remain stable in the coming year.

When such support is given, Britain typically provides 18-38 percent of the value in line with its share of industrial work, with the rest coming from France and Germany, according to recent UKEF data. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.