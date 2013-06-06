FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus could hike ouptut after A320neo enters service -exec
June 6, 2013 / 4:05 PM / in 4 years

Airbus could hike ouptut after A320neo enters service -exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France, June 6 (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus could increase narrowbody aircraft production once a revamped version of its A320 medium-haul jet enters service in late 2015, a senior executive said.

“After we introduce the A320neo we could easily imagine going to rates like 44 per month, and in fact as we go towards the end of the decade, 50 a month,” said Tom Williams, executive vice-president of programmes at Airbus, in a media briefing.

“We don’t need to make decisions on these things today. We want a sustainable industrial model,” he added.

