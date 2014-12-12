FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Airbus A350 delivery to Qatar rescheduled for Dec 22
December 12, 2014 / 6:26 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Airbus A350 delivery to Qatar rescheduled for Dec 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with Airbus confirmation)

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Friday that the delivery of the first Airbus A350 to Qatar Airways has been rescheduled for December 22.

The handover of Europe’s first mainly carbon-composite jet, originally scheduled for December 13, had been postponed by the airline earlier this week, triggering speculation of a repeat of cabin problems which had delayed delivery if its first A380.

But scheduling problems appeared to have played a part.

Confirming an earlier Reuters report, Airbus said in a media invitation that the delivery ceremony would go ahead in Toulouse on December 22 and would include a preview flight.

Airbus has pledged to deliver the first A350, developed at a cost of some $15 billion to compete with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, by the end of the year. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Geert De Clercq)

