UPDATE 1-Airbus A350 delivery to Qatar rescheduled for Dec 22

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Friday that the delivery of the first Airbus A350 to Qatar Airways has been rescheduled for December 22.

The handover of Europe’s first mainly carbon-composite jet, originally scheduled for December 13, had been postponed by the airline earlier this week, triggering speculation of a repeat of cabin problems which had delayed delivery if its first A380.

But scheduling problems appeared to have played a part.

Confirming an earlier Reuters report, Airbus said in a media invitation that the delivery ceremony would go ahead in Toulouse on December 22 and would include a preview flight.

Airbus has pledged to deliver the first A350, developed at a cost of some $15 billion to compete with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, by the end of the year. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Geert De Clercq)