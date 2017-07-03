PARIS, July 3 Airbus unveiled on Monday
a corporate restructuring intergarating its executive management
team under Chief Executive Tom Enders, confirming a Reuters
report last week.
The company said it would now have a single corporate
headquarters in Toulouse, France, while Fabrice Bregier would be
its first group-wide chief operating officer and president of
its commercial aircraft division.
"Airbus will benefit from a simpler structure that enables
faster decision-making, less bureaucracy, greater collaboration
and increased efficiency," it said in a statement.
Reuters reported last week that the shake-up would see
Airbus's globe-trotting sales team, best known for contesting
leadership of the jetliner market with Boeing, report
directly to Enders.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Goodman)