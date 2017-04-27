FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Airbus Q1 core profit down 52 pct, reaffirms targets
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 5:19 AM / 4 months ago

Airbus Q1 core profit down 52 pct, reaffirms targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus on Thursday posted a 52 percent drop in first-quarter profit, weighed down by weaker prices for some jets as it changes over to new models and higher production costs, but reaffirmed targets for higher profits for the year.

The world's second-largest planemaker after Boeing said adjusted operating profit fell to 240 million euros ($261.7 million), while revenues rose 7 percent to 12.988 billion euros.

Analysts were on average expecting adjusted operating income of 344 million euros, down 31 percent, and 5.5 percent higher revenues of 12.857 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.9169 euros Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.