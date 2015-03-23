Airbus says sells Rostock System for undisclosed sum

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - Airbus Defence and Space has agreed to sell aerospace engineering business Rostock System Technik (RST) to Ferchau Engineering, Airbus said on Monday.

RST is based in Rostock, Germany, and employs 150 people. Ferchau Engineering is also based in Germany.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The move is part of plans, announced by Europe’s largest aerospace group last year, to sell businesses with combined revenues of about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to focus its defence and space unit on warplanes, missiles, launchers and satellites. ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by David Clarke)