FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus says sells Rostock System for undisclosed sum
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

Airbus says sells Rostock System for undisclosed sum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - Airbus Defence and Space has agreed to sell aerospace engineering business Rostock System Technik (RST) to Ferchau Engineering, Airbus said on Monday.

RST is based in Rostock, Germany, and employs 150 people. Ferchau Engineering is also based in Germany.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The move is part of plans, announced by Europe’s largest aerospace group last year, to sell businesses with combined revenues of about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to focus its defence and space unit on warplanes, missiles, launchers and satellites. ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.