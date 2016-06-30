FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Safran to pay 750 mln euros to Airbus under space launch tie-up
June 30, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Safran to pay 750 mln euros to Airbus under space launch tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - France's Safran will make a lumpsum payment of 750 million euros ($833 million) to Airbus Group to obtain an equal stake in a space launchers venture as part of a deal to be formally closed on Thursday, the two companies said in a statement.

Airbus Safran Launchers, employing 8,400 people in France and Germany, already manages their combined launcher programme activities and will now incorporate industrial assets and become fully operational, the companies said.

Safran had previously been expected to pay 800 million euros to Airbus Group to ensure an equal 50/50 ownership split in the new venture. ($1 = 0.9006 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Michel Rose)

