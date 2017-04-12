AMSTERDAM, April 12 Airbus Chief
Executive Tom Enders is in the early stages of considering
whether to seek another term as head of Europe's largest
aerospace company when his mandate expires in 2019, and says he
is not currently thinking about retirement.
The German-born executive told Reuters in an interview he
was far from bored after five years in the job, during which the
company has gone through sweeping governance changes as well as
a reorganisation whose final step was approved on Wednesday.
"It is up to shareholders and the board to decide. I am 58
now and I am not close to retirement. (Former CEO) Louis
(Gallois) retired from the company aged 68, which is not my
benchmark, but in 2019 I will only be 60," he said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Adrian Croft)