Rolls-Royce sees 0.5 pct hit to order book from Skymark termination

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - British engine maker Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday the termination of the Skymark Airlines order for six A380 planes would shave 0.5 percent off the total size of its order book, a reduction of 351 million pounds ($595.6 million).

Airbus Group NV, which makes the A380, said earlier on Tuesday it had terminated an agreement to deliver the jets to Skymark after the Japanese discount carrier struggled to raise enough cash to pay instalments on the aircraft.

Rolls-Royce was due to supply the engines for the jets and provide maintenance services once they were in use. The company’s order book stood at 71.4 billion pounds on 31 December 2013. ($1 = 0.5893 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)