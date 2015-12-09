FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Airbus signs contract to build Jupiter spacecraft
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 9, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Airbus signs contract to build Jupiter spacecraft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Airbus Group’s defence and space division said it signed a 350 million euro ($384 million) contract on Wednesday to build a spacecraft for the European Space Agency to explore the moons around Jupiter.

The JUICE vessel, an abbreviation taken from “Jupiter icy moons explorer”, will launch in 2022 and cruise for seven and a half years around the Earth, Venus and Mars before reaching the Jovian system around Jupiter, Airbus said.

The spacecraft will then spend three and a half years carrying out a full tour of Jupiter’s orbit before moving on to Ganymede, one of its icy moons.

The company will be the prime contractor in an industrial consortium of more than 60 European companies, with the first equipment expected for delivery in the summer of next year, Airbus Space Systems head Francois Auque said.

The spacecraft, weighing five and a half tonnes and powered by a 97 square metre solar generator, will become the first to enter orbit around an icy moon in the outer solar system, according to Airbus Defence and Space.

Airbus Defence and Space was selected for ESA’s JUICE mission in July. ($1 = 0.9118 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Georgina Prodhan and David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.