FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus may buy French panel factory from Spirit - union
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2013 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

Airbus may buy French panel factory from Spirit - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - European aircraft builder Airbus is studying whether to buy a factory in France owned by U.S. supplier Spirit that assembles panels for its future long-range A350 model, a French union representative said.

Owning the plant would allow Airbus to boost its performance, which has been regarded as unsatisfactory, said Francoise Vallin, who represents Airbus workers for the CFE-CGC union.

“This site is struggling to produce in time what is being asked of it... Control must be acquired,” said Vallin, who meets regularly with Airbus management to discuss working conditions and other matters.

Airbus, part of European aerospace group EADS,, declined to comment on the possible purchase of the Saint-Nazaire site, which assembles fuselage panels for the central section of the A350 and employs 90 staff.

The new aircraft is expected to make its maiden flight this summer and come into service in the second half of 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.