Airbus targeting 700-750 orders in 2013 - sales chief
March 18, 2013 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

Airbus targeting 700-750 orders in 2013 - sales chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, March 18 (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus is still targeting 700 to 750 plane orders this year and expects to hit about half of this target by the end of June, its commercial director told Reuters on Monday.

The planemaker grabbed a record order worth $24 billion at list prices from Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air on Monday, shaking arch-rival Boeing’s grip on one of the world’s fastest-growing airlines.

“That (Lion Air contract) was already in the numbers, we’ve been working on this for over six months,” John Leahy said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
