UPDATE 1-Russia's Transaero signs deal for 4 Airbus A380s

* Russia’s No.2 airline buys double-deck jets worth $1.7 bln

* To buy six Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet-100 mid-size jets

* Deliveries due in 2015-2017

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest airline Transaero has signed a deal to buy four Airbus A380 superjumbo planes worth a combined $1.7 billion at list prices, and placed an order for Russian-made Superjet-100s.

Deliveries will begin in 2015, Transaero Chief Executive Officer Olga Pleshakova told reporters on Thursday.

The privately-owned airline secured financing from state bank VEB after reaching a provisional agreement to buy the aircraft last year.

The long-haul A380 jets, to carry up to 700 passengers, will operate on Asian, Central American and European routes, said Pleshakova.

Transaero also agreed to buy six Sukhoi Superjet-100 planes, with deliveries in 2015-2017, worth $212.4 million, and signed an option to acquire 10 more. The plane, built using Western technology, is Russia’s first civil aircraft designed after the fall of the Soviet Union.

A Sukhoi Superjet crashed during a demonstration flight in Indonesia last month killing 45 people, which industry experts said could dent the plane maker’s ambitious plans to compete internationally with Brazil’s Embraer and Canada’s Bombardier.

Transaero is the number two carrier behind state-controlled Aeroflot.