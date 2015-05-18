French court halts Airbus insider trading trial

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - A French court on Monday quashed an insider trading case against current and former managers and two previous shareholders in Airbus Group, ending one of the most turbulent phases in the European aerospace company’s history.

Seven current and former managers and two former corporate shareholders, Lagardere and Daimler, who had been accused of profiting from problems in building the A380 superjumbo airliner, will no longer stand trial because they had previously been cleared by France’s AMF market regulator. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Chine Labbe; Editing by Brian Love)