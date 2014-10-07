FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosecution case rejected in Airbus insider trading case
October 7, 2014

Prosecution case rejected in Airbus insider trading case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in the Airbus insider trading case suffered another setback on Tuesday when a Paris court rejected the prosecution dossier, a move which could delay one of France’s most keenly awaited corporate trials by up to two years.

Judges at the Paris criminal court ordered that the dossier should be sent back to investigating magistrates after defence lawyers argued that it was flawed.

Lawyers involved in the case said the decision could delay the trial by anywhere between several months and two years.

The trial, involving allegations of insider trading in the shares of Airbus Group, formerly known as EADS, had already been effectively frozen for up to six months after judges on Friday sought a constitutional ruling on whether it should go ahead. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Chine Labbe; editing by Mark John)

