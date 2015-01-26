Turkish Airlines in talks for around 10 Airbus A380 jetliners -sources

DUBLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines is in negotiations to obtain 10 or more Airbus A380 jets in a deal potentially worth $4 billion based on a direct purchase at catalogue prices, two people familiar with the matter said.

A deal, if finalised, would be the first airline order for the double-decker jet since Dubai’s Emirates boosted its order at the Dubai Airshow in November 2013, but the people cautioned there have been false alarms about a Turkish order in the past.

Sales of the world’s largest airliner have gone through a lean patch amid a slowing economy and indirect competition from Boeing’s largest twinjet, the 777X, which is planned to seat 406 people compared with the A380’s standard layout of 535.

Turkish Airlines and Airbus declined to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by James Regan)