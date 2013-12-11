FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Canada to buy up to 109 Boeing 737 MAX planes
December 11, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 4 years ago

Air Canada to buy up to 109 Boeing 737 MAX planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Air Canada, the country’s largest airline, said on Wednesday that it will purchase up to 109 Boeing Co 737 MAX aircraft under its narrow-body fleet renewal plan.

The agreement, which includes commitments, options and rights to the planes, will replace Air Canada’s existing mainline fleet of Airbus narrow-body aircraft, the carrier said. Deliveries of 61 planes are scheduled to begin in 2017 and run through to 2021, with options for another 18 planes and rights to purchase a further 30.

