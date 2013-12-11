Air Canada to buy up to 109 Boeing 737 MAX planes

TORONTO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Air Canada, the country’s largest airline, said on Wednesday that it will purchase up to 109 Boeing Co 737 MAX aircraft under its narrow-body fleet renewal plan.

The agreement, which includes commitments, options and rights to the planes, will replace Air Canada’s existing mainline fleet of Airbus narrow-body aircraft, the carrier said. Deliveries of 61 planes are scheduled to begin in 2017 and run through to 2021, with options for another 18 planes and rights to purchase a further 30.