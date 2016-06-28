FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Air Canada confirms $3.8 billion Bombardier jet order
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Air Canada confirms $3.8 billion Bombardier jet order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 28 (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Tuesday it had finalized an order to buy 45 Bombardier Inc CSeries jets with an option to purchase another 30, a key deal for the Canadian planemaker.

The order, first announced in February, is valued at about $3.8 billion, the companies said in a statement. It would increase to $6.3 billion if the airline, Canada’s largest, exercises its option to buy the 30 additional jets.

The companies said deliveries were scheduled to begin in late 2019 and extend to 2022.

The order was the first in 16 months for the CSeries aircraft, which has been plagued by delays and higher-than-expected costs, and is a major boost for Bombardier.

The planemaker last week signed a long-expected deal with Quebec for the Canadian province to invest in its CSeries jets and is also in talks with Canada’s federal government over possible investment, a deal that is proving harder to pull off.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.