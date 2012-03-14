FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada House passes bill to block Air Canada strike
March 14, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 6 years ago

Canada House passes bill to block Air Canada strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s House of Commons passed a bill overnight to prevent a work stoppage at No. 1 airline Air Canada, sending two separate disputes to binding arbitration, Labor Minister Lisa Raitt said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bill will prevent both a threatened strike by the airline’s machinists, and a possible lock out by the airline of its pilots. It must still be passed by the Senate before being signed into law.

“With no prospect of resolution in sight, our government acted to ensure air services are not halted which would in turn harm businesses and travelers alike,” Raitt said.

