3 months ago
Poor visibility contributed to 2015 crash landing of Air Canada flight -TSB
May 18, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 3 months ago

Poor visibility contributed to 2015 crash landing of Air Canada flight -TSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, May 18 (Reuters) - The 2015 crash landing of Air Canada flight 624 at a Halifax airport was caused by approach procedures, poor visibility and airfield lighting, the Canadian Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.

No one was killed in the accident that took place just past midnight, but more than 20 passengers and crew on the flight were sent to the hospital. The Airbus A320 flying from Toronto was carrying 133 passengers and five crew members. (Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by W Simon)

